FRANKFURT May 7 Two of the world's top reinsurers and Europe's biggest insurance company will give an indication on Tuesday of how they are faring as they swim against the tide of low interest rates hampering the sector.

Munich Re and Hannover Re, respectively the world's biggest and third-biggest reinsurers, are expected to post double-digit declines in first-quarter investment income compared with a year earlier, though a lack of big damage claims should ease some of the pain.

Allianz, meanwhile, is holding its annual shareholder meeting, where Chief Executive Michael Diekmann traditionally gives investors a peek at the insurer's headline revenue and net profit figures for the first quarter before official publication on May 15.

Europe's No. 2 insurer AXA late on Monday reported a 3 percent rise in first-quarter sales to 28.9 billion euros ($37.7 billion), helped by gains in life insurance and asset management.

The insurance sector is facing an increasingly tough battle to make up for falling income from its vast holdings of relatively safe government bonds, where yields have slumped because of rock-bottom central bank interest rates.

The European Central Bank (ECB) cut borrowing costs to a record low last week and held out the possibility of further policy action to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.

The ECB came under fire on Monday from Alexander Erdland, president of German insurance trade body GDV, who said that low interest rates are creating big holes in future pensions provision and setting the wrong economic incentives.

To counter low interest rates, insurers and reinsurers have been exploring alternative investments such as infrastructure and energy, while tightening their underwriting to focus on profit.

World No.2 reinsurer Swiss Re last week set a high bar, posting a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit that was driven by a 9 percent rise in premium and fee income, low catastrophe losses and the expiry of a quota share agreement with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.

Munich Re net profit is expected to be up nearly a fifth at 931 million euros ($1.2 billion), the average of eight forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said late last month that quarterly net profit would be "close to" 1 billion euros and that he was confident Munich Re could reach its full-year target of earning close to 3 billion euros.

The average forecast for Hannover Re's net profit was for a 19 percent fall to 211 million euros, hurt by a 15 percent drop in investment income compared with the first quarter last year. ($1 = 0.7659 euros)

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)