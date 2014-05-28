BERLIN May 28 Germany plans to make it easier
for insurance companies to invest in infrastructure projects, to
help insurers earn better returns as they struggle with
prolonged low interest rates.
A finance ministry paper seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed
the government had proposed expanding the types of assets
insurers can invest in. It would allow them to loan money to
infrastructure companies that invest in Germany's alternative
energy, for example.
"The guidelines for investment shall be changed in order to
make it easier for insurers to invest in potentially more
lucrative assets," read the paper. "Given the current low
interest rate environment, the investment possibilities in
infrastructure will be broadened."
Interest rates have hit bottom, leaving insurers struggling
to earn returns from their fixed-income investments. That is
making it harder to fulfil their obligations to policy holders.
Insurance companies are among the most powerful investors
globally. German insurers and reinsurers currently invest more
than 80 percent of their 1.4 trillion euros of capital
investments in fixed-income assets, such as government debt.
But current returns of around 1.4 percent on German
government bonds compare with average interest they offer to
clients of 3.2 percent. The government is currently working on a
bundle of measures, including lowering the guaranteed interest
rate insurers can offer.
German insurers are likely to welcome the plans, having long
lobbied for easier conditions for investing in infrastructure
and private-equity investments.
At the European level, however, solvency II rules require a
high capital ratio for such investments, and the German
government has not yet made clear how it plans to address that.
