BERLIN, June 3 Property owners in Germany should
be required to insure against floods and other natural hazards,
a senior German government official said on Tuesday, seeing this
as a way of spreading the cost of disaster cover.
"We would do well to introduce an affordable insurance
against natural hazards for everybody," Florian Pronold,
parliamentary state secretary in Germany's Environment Ministry,
told an industry conference, despite objections from the
insurance industry which sees obligatory insurance as
unnecessary.
Insurers paid out 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion) on
140,000 damage claims from last year's severe flooding in
southern and eastern Germany, but this was only a fraction of
the total as many properties were uninsured.
About 85 percent of damage came from areas well away from
those considered at high risk for floods.
German insurance industry body GDV said providing better
information to homeowners on the risks of damage from floods,
heavy snow or landslides was better than creating a
government-mandated programme.
"Obligatory insurance is a last resort and I would warn
against introducing such an measure now," GDV President
Alexander Erdland told the conference.
The GDV says 99 percent of all buildings can be insured
privately, while only about one house in three has flood
insurance.
The GDV represents 140 member companies including major
industry players like Allianz, Munich Re
and Talanx.
Lars Gatschke, representing the Federation of German
Consumer Organisations at the conference, said introducing
obligatory natural hazard insurance made sense as long as it was
kept affordable and did not detract from efforts aimed at
prevention.
