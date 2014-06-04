BERLIN, June 4 The German government has signed
off on a draft law to reform the life insurance industry, a
person familiar with the decision said, in a bid to ensure firms
meet interest rate promises to existing customers amid low
returns from government bonds.
Among other changes, the draft law would give financial
watchdog Bafin the power to prevent insurers from paying out
dividends before all promises to customers have been fulfilled.
To ease the burden on the industry, the government also
plans to cut the guaranteed interest rate on life insurance
savings policies that insurers will be allowed to offer to 1.25
percent from 1.75 percent starting next year.
The changes are aimed at bolstering the 93 mainly small life
insurers in Germany, many of which are finding it increasingly
tough to service interest rate guarantees as high as 4 percent
on policies sold up to the year 2000, while benchmark 10-year
government bonds currently yield only 1.4 percent.
Big German life insurers such as Allianz Munich
Re's Ergo and Talanx, as well as foreign
players such as Italy's Generali and France's Axa
are seen as well capitalised enough to withstand low
interest rates for a prolonged period.
The draft law will now be put to Germany's lower house of
parliament for approval.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewksi; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Stephen Brown and Mark Potter)