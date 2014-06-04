* Law to help industry cope with low interest rates
BERLIN, June 4 The German government has signed
off on a draft law aimed at ensuring life insurers meet interest
rate promises to their customers amid low returns from
government bonds.
Among other changes, the draft law would give financial
watchdog Bafin the power to prevent insurers from paying out
dividends before all promises to customers have been fulfilled.
To ease the burden on the industry, the government also
plans to cut the guaranteed interest rate on life insurance
savings policies that insurers will be allowed to offer to 1.25
percent from 1.75 percent starting next year.
"In this way, we're maintaining the stability and
risk-bearing capacity of life insurance for the next
generation," Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Wednesday.
The changes are aimed at shoring up the 93 mainly small life
insurers in Germany, many of which are finding it increasingly
tough to service interest rate guarantees as high as 4 percent
on policies sold up to the year 2000, while benchmark 10-year
government bonds currently yield only 1.4 percent.
A study by Germany's central bank showed that by 2023, more
than one third of the country's life insurers would be unable to
meet regulatory capital requirements if interest rates remain
persistently low.
However, big German life insurers such as Allianz
Munich Re's Ergo and Talanx, as well as
foreign players such as Italy's Generali and France's
Axa, are seen as well capitalised enough to withstand
low interest rates for a prolonged period.
JP Morgan analyst Michael Huttner calculated the draft law's
provisions might shave 75 million euros ($102 million) off
Allianz's operating profit in 2014, compared with a full year
target of 10 billion.
"The new German life insurance proposed law is in our
view at worst a very modest negative for Allianz group," he said
in a note to clients.
The move to cut the guaranteed interest rates on savings
policies to 1.25 percent from Jan. 1 would probably lead to
increased buying of those policies by the end of this year, with
consumers bringing forward purchases to take advantage of the
higher rate, analysts said.
INFRASTRUCTURE BOOST
In addition to tweaking the rules governing life insurance,
Berlin is also acting to make it easier for insurers to invest
in infrastructure projects, for example through lending and
taking stakes in infrastructure companies.
"The investment act sets incentives in the right direction
and we welcome that," Axel Wehling of German insurance industry
trade body GDV told Reuters.
Politicians throughout Europe have been looking to the
insurance industry as a source of funding for projects that
could help rekindle economic growth as an alternative to
spending by cash-strapped governments.
Insurance supervisors, however, have said that any loosening
of the investment rules must not come at the cost of protecting
policy holders.
EU insurance watchdog EIOPA last year rejected calls to cut
capital charges on insurers' infrastructure investments, saying
it saw no evidence of a difference in risk between
infrastructure project debt and other types of corporate debt.
The draft law will now be put to Germany's lower house of
parliament for approval.
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewksi and Klaus Lauer; Writing by
Michelle Martin and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Mark Potter)