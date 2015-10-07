FRANKFURT/BERLIN Oct 7 Germany plans to no
longer put legal limits on the interest rates that life
insurance firms guarantee their customers for the duration of
their policy as the financial stability tool will be replaced by
new European risk capital rules.
Germany's so-called guaranteed interest rate, the maximum
interest rate that life insurances are allowed to promise to
policyholders, was meant to prevent industry players from
outbidding each other in their fight for customers with dubious
yield guarantees that might overburden their financial strength.
European risk capital rules known as Solvency II will
instead force insurers to set aside capital buffers if they
promise long-term returns on life insurance policies, rendering
legal limits on guaranteed returns obsolete.
The German finance ministry said that, based on draft rules,
the limit on guaranteed returns would cease to exist in 2016 for
new policies sold by large insurers governed by Solvency II.
Industry players such as Talanx Zurich
and Munich Re's Ergo have already said they would no
longer sell new policies with guaranteed returns in Germany
because the current low interest rate environment rendered them
unattractive for customers.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Matthias Sobolewski and Alexander
Hübner; Writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)