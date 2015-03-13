BERLIN, March 13 German insurers expect premium growth to slow this year after strong performance in 2014 in the face of debilitatingly low interest rates, insurance trade body GDV said on Friday.

"I am confident that the industry as a whole will stay on a stable, albeit very moderate growth trajectory in 2015," GDV President Alexander Erdland told the industry body's annual news conference.

Rock bottom interest rates, which sap investment income, making it increasingly strenuous for insurers to meet future obligations to policy holders, remain the greatest challenge to insurers, he said.

"Our industry must prepare itself for a longer drought in the markets," Erdland said, adding that insurers must diversify their portfolios to include more infrastructure and energy investments, while rolling out new products less vulnerable to low interest rates.

In 2014, German insurers posted strong gains as premium income rose while payouts for damage claims fell sharply from a year earlier, when floods, hail and windstorms cost insurers around 7 billion euros ($7.4 billion).

Total premiums rose 2.7 percent to 192.3 billion euros, GDV said, with life premiums up 3.1 percent to 93.7 billion and private healthcare premiums up 0.7 percent to 36.2 billion.

Property and casualty insurance premiums rose 3.2 percent to 62.5 billion euros, with car insurance alone up 4.6 percent to 24.3 billion euros, said GDV, which includes some of Europe's largest insurance sector companies, such as Allianz, Munich Re and Talanx as members.

($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)