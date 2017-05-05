FRANKFURT May 5 Germany's top insurance
regulator is urging Berlin to ease requirements on the insurance
industry to build up capital buffers designed to guard against
the effects of low interest rates, he told Handelsblatt in an
interview published on Friday.
Many German life insurers sold savings policies with
guaranteed interest rates as high as 4 percent in the past and,
with current interest rates near zero, are finding it
increasingly tough to achieve the returns needed to pay
policyholders.
Since 2011, Germany has required that insurers set aside
special reserves to make sure that savings guarantees will be
paid as promised. Companies have had to dip into their hidden
reserves or sell assets to finance the interest rate fund.
"This is becoming increasingly difficult from one company to
the next," Frank Grund, head of insurance supervision at
financial market regulator Bafin, said in the interview.
He said the interest-rate reserve fund, known as the ZZR in
Germany, would grow to around 64 billion euros ($70 billion) in
2017 after insurers pay an additional 20 billion euros this
year.
"We will have built up a security buffer that allows us to
make a further buildup a little milder," he said.
"I believe it is sensible to think about a change toward a
more moderate build-up from 2018 onwards," he said. "But it is a
decision for lawmakers."
($1 = 0.9125 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)