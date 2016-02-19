FRANKFURT Feb 19 Life will get tougher for
Germany's life insurers, who will face an increasingly onerous
build-up of reserves to offset the effects of low interest rates
in the coming years, the country's top insurance regulator said
in an interview.
"Insurers must prepare themselves for a sustained period of
low interest rates; anything else would be negligent," Frank
Grund, head of insurance supervision at financial market
regulator Bafin, told Reuters.
Many German life insurers sold savings policies with
guaranteed interest rates as high as 4 percent in the past and,
with current interest rates near zero, are finding it
increasingly tough to earn the returns needed to pay
policyholders. Germany has required insurers since 2011 to set
aside special reserves to make sure that the guarantees will be
paid as promised.
Insurers last year alone diverted more than 10 billion euros
($11 billion) into their special reserves, or ZZR in German,
bringing total reserves to 32 billion. Insurers are already
straining to build the reserves, which cut down on the funds
available for more profitable investment.
