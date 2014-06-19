FRANKFURT, June 19 German life insurers will
shift quickly towards new savings products with fewer guarantees
as the sector responds to the challenge of low interest rates
and tighter regulation, a top German regulator predicted.
Officials have been urging the country's more than 90 life
insurers to broaden their product palette beyond traditional
savings products that offer a guaranteed rate of return, said
Felix Hufeld, head of insurance supervision at German financial
watchdog Bafin.
"We're encouraging the insurers to innovate; there is plenty
of room between products with traditional guarantees and purely
index-linked policies," Hufeld told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner)