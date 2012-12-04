* Low interest rates squeezing insurer investment income
* Life insurers cutting policy payout rates for 2013
* Life products to de-emphasise guarantees from 2013
By Jonathan Gould and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, Dec 4 German life insurers are
preparing to trim payouts to policy holders and reconsider
long-term guarantees on new products in a bid to cope with the
tough conditions caused by rock bottom interest rates.
In an end-of-year tradition closely watched by consumers,
insurers in Europe's biggest economy have begun revealing the
interest rates they plan to award holders of life insurance
savings policies in 2013.
Those interest rates have been on a steady downward path
since the financial crisis and are expected to decline by around
0.3 percentage points in 2013, according to Cologne-based
insurance rating agency Assekurata
That would bring the industry average yield to between 3.6
percent or 3.7 percent, from 3.93 percent this year.
Insurers are reluctant to trim the interest rates on life
policies as they are a major selling point in the battle with
rival products banks have on offer.
"The client is screaming for yield," said Maximilian
Zimmerer, a board member at market leader Allianz,
which is expected to unveil its payout plans this week.
Insurers have had their hands forced by meagre investment
income due to low yields on the government bonds in which they
mainly invest, as well as by regulations requiring them to build
up reserve buffers to service their guarantees in the long term.
Munich Re's insurance unit ERGO on Tuesday
announced a 0.6 percentage point cut to its interest rate to
3.55 percent. This followed a half-point cut by insurer Alte
Leipziger to 4.05 percent last week.
Allianz is expected to make only a minor move this week,
after a 0.1 percentage point cut for 2012.
The overall interest rate insurers are paying to policy
holders is still well above the rate they are allowed to offer
as a guarantee, which currently stands at 1.75 percent.
Germany's Finance Ministry has ordered successive reductions
in the guaranteed interest rate on new business to preserve the
financial strength of the sector, which is finding it
increasingly hard to service its back book of obligations the
longer interest rates stay low.
PRESSING REVAMP
Trimming variable and guaranteed interest rates may not be
enough to put traditional life insurance business on a stable
footing, however, prompting the industry to mull more
fundamental changes.
"You really have to ask yourself whether the business model,
where the guarantee rate is set for the lifetime of a policy, is
sustainable in the future," said Bert Ruerup, a former economic
advisor to the German government who has a popular pension
product named after him.
Big players like Allianz and Munich Re are already eyeing
2013 for a launch of retooled product lines.
"I am convinced that we will see new guarantee concepts in
Germany that will play a big role in new business," said Allianz
board member Zimmerer.
Munich Re Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said ERGO
was looking to introduce a more limited guarantee and a link to
capital market performance.
"Munich Re will change its product profile in the course of
2013 quite drastically," Schneider said, cautioning that the
concept might be harder to explain but should still win clients.
Few details of the changes in store have leaked so far.
"The big companies are the trailblazers but they will keep
their plans behind closed doors for as long as possible," said
Assekurata analyst Lars Heermann.
Germany's DAV association of actuaries has already made some
suggestions for new concepts, including fixing the guarantee
rate for the first 15 years of a policy, then resetting the rate
for the remainder of the maturity.
Limiting the extent of costly guarantees should in theory
allow a policy to return a higher yield overall.
Insurers will need to satisfy regulators that -- whatever
remains of the guarantees -- the new products can conform with
the Solvency II risk-capital rules for insurers, expected to be
introduced in 2016, while still meeting Germans' desire for
security.
"The customer wants a safety net. Dropping guarantees
entirely simply will not work," said Assekurata's Heermann.
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)