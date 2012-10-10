FRANKFURT Oct 10 German insurers are revamping
their offerings of popular guaranteed return life insurance
products as they seek to stop profit erosion caused by low
interest rates, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on
Wednesday.
Traditional insurance policies that guarantee a return to
the policy holder over many years regardless of financial market
fluctuations are hugely popular in Germany, accounting for about
70 percent of new business.
But even though insurers' ability to meet those obligations
over the coming years is not in danger, ratings agencies say,
insurers' financial strength is being squeezed by rock-bottom
interest rates, prompting a product rethink.
"Guarantees cost a lot of money in this environment," S&P
credit analyst Christian Badorff told a press briefing.
Insurers around Europe have been trying to steer away from
guarantee products and shift more risk onto the policy holder
but Germans remain steadfast in their preference for guarantees.
"Although insurers have developed a variety of products,
including different levels of guarantees, these sometimes prove
more complicated to sell," S&P said.
Customer confidence in insurers is flagging, hurt in part by
lack of clarity over their pricing policies, which the German
government is now forcing them to improve.
"Pressure to improve transparency will likely reduce the
margins on which (insurers) are increasingly dependent to
maintain their financial strength, in view of unfavourable
investment conditions," S&P said.
S&P said it had a negative long-term view of the German life
insurance segment as the low interest rate environment gradually
gnaws away at insurers' profitability.
Stock market listed insurers in Germany include Europe's
biggest insurer, Allianz, as well as Munich Re
subsidiary Ergo and newly listed insurer, Talanx
.
S&P rival Fitch this month said its ratings outlook for the
German life insurance sector was stable.
Fitch said it expected new business would increasingly shift
towards products with lower regulatory capital requirements,
like unit-linked products or biometric risks, such as mortality,
disability or the diagnosis of diseases.
"There is a considerable underlying need for private
provision for old age, which offers a huge potential for life
insurers to expand their business in the coming years, if they
offer the right products," Fitch said.
