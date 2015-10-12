BERLIN Oct 12 Germany's financial watchdog will seek to ease the growing pressure on the country's insurers, who are building special reserve buffers to compensate for the impact of low interest rates on their book of insurance policies.

"We'll see where we can make use of our room for manoeuvre," Frank Grund, watchdog Bafin's new head of insurance supervision, told an industry conference in Berlin on Monday.

German insurers have been required to accumulate an "additional interest rate reserve" or ZZR since 2011 to ensure they are able to meet the returns to policy holders who years ago bought insurance savings products with guaranteed interest rates of up to 4 percent.

Small life insurers in particular have complained about the burden placed on them by the ZZR requirements, while larger players such as Allianz are seen as having stronger financial footings.

The ZZR already stands at around 21 billion euros ($24 billion) and insurers are expected to add a further 8.5 billion this year, Grund said.

"Naturally, supervisors are aware that the burden for insurers will rise considerably and perhaps too much," he said.

However, regulators were not thinking of blanket relief, or slowing the buildup of the ZZR, as many in the industry have demanded. Rather, insurers will be able to individually request an easing of their requirement for 2015, he said.

"This is very new," Grund said, adding there have been no formal requests for relief from insurers so far.

Grund repeated that the industry was not in danger of being unable to make good on its guaranteed returns to customers, but said some companies would need to work to strengthen their capital bases.

"We are already paying especially close attention to these companies today," Grund said.

Credit rating agency Fitch on Monday estimated insurers would need to set aside as much as 10 billion euros this year, as an ever-larger pool of guaranteed products fall under ZZR thresholds.

"We estimate that by end-2015, 60 percent of all guaranteed products in the German market will require ZZR provisions," Fitch said.

Insurance companies could fund the ZZR by selling part of their bond portfolios to realise gains, but doing so could hurt their future investment returns, Fitch said.

The agency has a negative outlook on the German life insurance sector, though ratings outlooks on individual companies are stable.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)