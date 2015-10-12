BERLIN Oct 12 Germany's financial watchdog will
seek to ease the growing pressure on the country's insurers, who
are building special reserve buffers to compensate for the
impact of low interest rates on their book of insurance
policies.
"We'll see where we can make use of our room for manoeuvre,"
Frank Grund, watchdog Bafin's new head of insurance supervision,
told an industry conference in Berlin on Monday.
German insurers have been required to accumulate an
"additional interest rate reserve" or ZZR since 2011 to ensure
they are able to meet the returns to policy holders who years
ago bought insurance savings products with guaranteed interest
rates of up to 4 percent.
Small life insurers in particular have complained about the
burden placed on them by the ZZR requirements, while larger
players such as Allianz are seen as having stronger
financial footings.
The ZZR already stands at around 21 billion euros ($24
billion) and insurers are expected to add a further 8.5 billion
this year, Grund said.
"Naturally, supervisors are aware that the burden for
insurers will rise considerably and perhaps too much," he said.
However, regulators were not thinking of blanket relief, or
slowing the buildup of the ZZR, as many in the industry have
demanded. Rather, insurers will be able to individually request
an easing of their requirement for 2015, he said.
"This is very new," Grund said, adding there have been no
formal requests for relief from insurers so far.
Grund repeated that the industry was not in danger of being
unable to make good on its guaranteed returns to customers, but
said some companies would need to work to strengthen their
capital bases.
"We are already paying especially close attention to these
companies today," Grund said.
Credit rating agency Fitch on Monday estimated insurers
would need to set aside as much as 10 billion euros this year,
as an ever-larger pool of guaranteed products fall under ZZR
thresholds.
"We estimate that by end-2015, 60 percent of all guaranteed
products in the German market will require ZZR provisions,"
Fitch said.
Insurance companies could fund the ZZR by selling part of
their bond portfolios to realise gains, but doing so could hurt
their future investment returns, Fitch said.
The agency has a negative outlook on the German life
insurance sector, though ratings outlooks on individual
companies are stable.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)