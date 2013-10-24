* Must not keep exit from cheap credit on back burner -GDV

FRANKFURT Oct 24 Germany's insurers on Thursday urged an end to low interest rates which threaten to push them into losses in the coming years.

Insurers say low rates, combined with tough new capital rules, are limiting options for a sector that has about 8.5 trillion euros ($11.05 trillion) in assets under management in Europe and which politicians hope will help pull the continent out of the economic doldrums.

German insurers are suffering in particular because savings policies they sold in the past carried high guaranteed interest rates of 4 percent or more. They are becoming increasingly difficult to fulfil because investment income from the bonds in which insurers mainly invest has fallen well below those levels.

The German benchmark 10-year government bond yield stands at 1.76 percent.

"The beginning of the end for the excessively low interest rates in the United States and Europe can no longer be kept on the back burner," GDV, the trade body for German insurers, said in a statement.

However, it was also careful to emphasise that the threat to the sector was not yet acute.

The trade body was responding to a report by credit rating agency Moody's earlier on Thursday that highlighted German insurers' particular vulnerability to rates staying low.

Germany requires insurers to build up a special interest rate reserve to act as a buffer against deficits on policies with high guarantees.

Moody's calculated that if interest rates stayed at current levels over the next decade, insurers would have to build the reserve up to between 40 billion euros and 90 billion euros ($55-$124 billion), from about 6 billion this year.

This could force insurers to use much of their current unrealised gains on assets to shore up the solvency capital demanded by regulators, Moody's said.

German insurers like Allianz, and Ergo have already launched new products with lower guarantees in response to the low interest rate environment, but Moody's said the benefits of new business will be slow to materialise. ($1 = 0.7256 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin Char)