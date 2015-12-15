BERLIN Dec 15 Germany said on Tuesday that
Facebook, Google and Twitter have
agreed to delete hate speech from their websites within 24
hours, a new step in the fight against rising online racism
following the refugee crisis.
The government has been trying to get social platforms to
crack down on the rise in anti-foreigner comments in German on
the web as the country struggles to cope with an influx of more
than 1 million refugees this year.
The new agreement makes it easier for users and anti-racism
groups to report hate speech to specialist teams at the three
companies, German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said.
"When the limits of free speech are trespassed, when it is
about criminal expressions, sedition, incitement to carry out
criminal offences that threaten people, such content has to be
deleted from the net," Maas said. "And we agree that as a rule
this should be possible within 24 hours."
Germany last month launched an investigation into the
European head of Facebook over its alleged failure to remove
racist hate speech.
Martin Ott, Facebook's managing director for northern,
central and eastern Europe based in Hamburg, may be held
responsible for the social platform's failure to remove hate
speech, a spokeswoman for the prosecution said last month.
A Facebook spokesperson said the allegations lack merit and
there has been no violation of German law by Facebook or its
employees.
Facebook has a partnership with a group called FSM, which
monitors multimedia service providers on a voluntary basis, and
has said it would encourage its users to push back against
racism.
Vandals attacked its offices in the northern city of Hamburg
at the weekend, damaging the entrance to the building and
spraying "Facebook dislike" on a wall.
(Reporting by Oliver Ellrodt; Writing by Joseph Nasr)