By Annika Breidthardt
| BERLIN, April 25
BERLIN, April 25 German companies are setting
their sights on southern Europe as fears of a euro zone breakup
fade and economic reforms transform the crisis-battered region
into an attractive place to invest once again.
Countries like Portugal, Italy, Greece and Spain are still
struggling with deep recessions and high unemployment but have
also attracted attention for the opportunities they present, not
just the risks.
Strong companies are attracting interest among the
"Mittelstand", medium-sized and often family-owned
manufacturing firms to which Germany owes much of its exporting
prowess.
That is in large part due to the economic and labour market
reforms bailout countries have been forced to implement - making
it easier to hire and fire and reducing wage costs - which less
stricken countries such as France have been slower to embrace.
"For financially strong German Mittelstand firms, the crisis
is turning out to be an opportunity. They are increasingly
active with acquisitions in Spain," said Christoph Himmelskamp,
a consultant at Roedl & Partner who advises smaller German firms
on deals with Spanish counterparts.
Himmelskamp says he has seen a 30 to 40 percent increase in
German acquisitions of Spanish firms since 2009, when the euro
zone debt crisis first flared in Greece.
"The mood was subdued when there was speculation Spain could
leave the euro. Some of our clients started putting the brakes
on transactions ... Once that discussion ended, investment
returned."
German firms are buying up strong competitors, clients or
suppliers at a time when those companies are struggling to stay
afloat through years of recession in their home markets and as
shaky banks restrict access to credit.
AZ Group, a German fittings maker, bought Italian competitor
Fiber in 2012, when insolvency loomed under its previous owner.
German material producer SGL Carbon bought Portugal's fibre
maker Fisipe last year.
And Happich, an interior outfitter of buses, acquired its
rival Auto Carrocerias Riu last year. A previous attempt failed
when the Barcelona-based firm decided to seek a Spanish buyer
which never materialised.
Himmelskamp's firm is currently closing a deal where a
German buyer is taking over a Spanish rival in Madrid. While
these firms rarely publish the amount they pay for acquisitions,
Himmelskamp said the price tag was in the low double-digit
million euros range.
A study by DZ bank showed last year that one in four
Mittelstand firms already present in euro zone crisis countries
was willing to invest more there, in contrast with 14 percent of
all Mittelstand firms.
MOVEMENT THROUGH REFORMS
What makes southern Europe alluring is the benefits from
tough austerity measures and reforms that euro zone
policymakers, led by Germany, have pushed for in return for
financial bailouts.
In a crisis that started in Greece in 2010, five euro zone
countries have now received rescue money on the condition they
slash their budgets and reform their economies.
Spain was handed almost 40 billion euros to recapitalise its
banking sector after a real estate bubble burst. Portugal was
given 78 billion euros in a bailout in 2011, and Ireland was
handed 85 billion euros. Cyprus is the latest recipient.
Stringent reforms were demanded in return in all cases.
Unit labour costs, often used as a gauge of competitiveness,
have declined every year since 2009 in Spain, Portugal and
Greece. In Germany, they are forecast to have inched up from
2009 levels in 2012, according to Eurostat data.
"There is movement in these countries. What should we wait
for? For these countries to get organised and for everyone else
to notice it, too?" said Michael Kleinbongartz, who runs a
family-owned German Mittelstand firm in its fourth generation.
"We want to be in the midst of it when something is moving
and we want to be a part of it," he added, speaking from the
western town of Remscheid where his firm Kukko is based.
Kleinbongartz's company, with annual sales of 30-40 million
euros in 110 countries, makes extractors and pullers used for
repair in the manufacturing industry - often highly complex
tools that require explanation and servicing, he says.
He wants to do away with the wholesalers in these crisis
economies and has recently opened a one-man office in Italy and
cut out middlemen in Portugal and Spain.
"Many countries have terrible (economic) structures from a
German point of view. We are noticing right now that the
collapse of these structures is opening up opportunities in
these countries for us," said Kleinbongartz.
Even if it is too early for hard data to prove a trend,
these are early signs that investment is returning to Europe's
periphery, some of which are struggling with youth unemployment
above fifty percent.
"You shouldn't underestimate that what's happening in these
euro zone countries is quite dramatic," said Michael Heise,
chief economist at German insurer Allianz.
"The reforms Germany is pushing for there will massively
strengthen these countries' competitiveness compared to
Germany. It's not a surprise German companies say Europe is
interesting."
Walther von Plettenberg, head of the German Chamber of
Commerce in Spain, says rising productivity is one of the big
advantages for Spanish companies.
"Spain is shifting back into focus again, especially against
the backdrop of falling unit labour costs," von Plettenberg
said. He expects the German and French car industries to invest
more than 3 billion euros in Spanish production sites in coming
years.
Volkswagen said early this year it would invest
785 million euros ($1 billion) in a plant in northern Spain over
the next five years, the third carmaker in recent months to
boost investment in the country.
Unlike German politicians, who have been greeted in some
southern European states with Nazi images and whose insistence
on austerity is blamed for unemployment and economic malaise,
German firms are often welcomed with open arms.
"It is not like the Germans come and, like locusts, attack
the Spanish and Italian companies," said Himmelskamp at Roedl &
Partner.
"More often than not the companies have known one another
for a long time, and the southern European ones want to be
bought. They are the ones taking the initiative because they
need money."