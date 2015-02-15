BERLIN Feb 15 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel is weighing up a partial privatisation of infrastructure
to allow private investors to co-finance the building of
streets, schools and bridges, a German newspaper reported on
Sunday.
Citing an interim report from an expert panel, the Welt am
Sonntag paper said the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy
planned to establish funds from public-private partnerships in
which cross-community construction projects could be bundled.
Insurers, institutional investors and ordinary citizens
could participate in these funds, the paper said.
The panel also plans to suggest the creation of a transport
infrastructure association that could collect private money to
finance the construction of motorways, the paper said, which
would correspond with plans at the transport ministry.
"We want a state organisation that can make use of private
financing. Public-private construction partnerships are more
economic," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the paper.
"We're talking about projects in the magnitude of 15 billion
euros ($17 billion)."
Leading economists have warned that the German economy is
suffering from a lack of investment and have called on
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government to take steps to
address the shortfall.
German insurer Allianz has said that it is eager
to invest more of its 570 billion euros of funds in domestic
infrastructure projects.
($1 = 0.8785 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)