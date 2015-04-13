* Gabriel says government will examine recommendations
* Commission made of unions, economists, firms, finance reps
* Under pressure to hike investment to boost euro zone
By Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller
BERLIN, April 13 Germany is not investing
anywhere near enough and its public and private sector must
boost spending to ensure Europe's largest economy continues to
grow and create jobs, a panel of experts said on Monday.
Marcel Fratzscher, head of the Berlin-based DIW economic
institute, said the 21-member panel convened by Economy Minister
Sigmar Gabriel to come up with a range of investment options had
concluded that Germany was suffering from very weak investment.
"We agree the huge investment problem needs to be solved to
make our country fit for the future and to ensure prosperity in
the long-term," Fratzscher, the commission's chairman, said.
While the report did not specify how big the investment gap
is, Fratzscher told Bild newspaper the government and companies
were currently investing around 100 billion euros too little per
year, with most of that backlog being in the private sector.
Germany has also come under international pressure to boost
spending to help stimulate economic growth across Europe.
Gabriel said the commission's work was "excellent" and that
the government would examine the recommendations. The report is
due to be presented to the government on April 21.
In transport alone, investment is between 7-10 billion euros
too low, Fratzscher told reporters, adding that this was an
urgent task which would become costlier the longer the
government waited.
The commission - made up of representatives from the finance
industry, firms, trade unions and economists - suggested that
alongside upping public spending, the government could create
new instruments to mobilise private funds to repair old roads
and build new ones, for example. It suggested creating a
citizens' fund to get savers involved in such projects.
Fratzscher said Berlin had the leeway to invest more without
violating its "balanced budget" policy. Germany achieved the
so-called "schwarze Null" (black zero) one year early in 2014.
The head of Germany's DGB federation of trade unions, Reiner
Hoffmann - another panel member - said Berlin could afford to
spend more even if this increased government debt.
The commission suggested investing in broadband networks and
digital services such as in health and education, as well as
spending more on energy systems such as grid infrastructure,
energy efficiency and storage technologies.
It suggested supporting new companies by removing red tape
and tax obstacles and called for investment in training and
helping more women to work by improving childcare facilities.
In the long-term, the panel wants to look at the possibility
of creating a public infrastructure financing corporation for
federal highways which would be financed by user fees and would
be able to borrow on the markets without a sovereign guarantee.
