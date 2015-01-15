* Coalition sources say reason is good budget situation
* Merkel under pressure from EU partners to boost spending
(Adds draft version of annual economic report)
By Matthias Sobolewski and Gernot Heller
BERLIN, Jan 15 The German government is
considering increasing public investment from next year
following news that it reached its goal to balance the federal
budget a year ahead of schedule, coalition sources said on
Thursday.
The sources who spoke to Reuters gave no details on how much
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government could boost its spending
on items like infrastructure and education.
In November, amid pressure from European partners like
France and Italy, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble announced
plans to spend an extra 10 billion euros in 2016 and 2017.
Now Berlin is looking into increasing that sum, coalition
sources said, without specifying by how much.
"The reason for this is the good budget situation, which
means it is likely tax revenues will be higher than expected in
the coming years too," said one of the sources.
In another sign that Merkel could be willing to put a bigger
emphasis on spending, the government's annual economic report
will be titled "Investing for the future of Germany and Europe",
according to a draft version seen by Reuters.
The report, which is still being finalised and will be
published on Jan. 28, has no figures included yet that would
provide hints about how much the government is willing to
increase spending.
However, the draft version reads: "To improve Europe's
growth potential in a sustainable way, the German government
aims for a triad of accelerated investments, ambitious
structural reforms and growth-friendly consolidation."
This week, the finance ministry announced Germany had met
the crucial target a year ahead of schedule, balancing the
budget for the first time in almost half a century thanks to
strong tax revenues and rock-bottom interest rates.
Other euro zone countries like France and Italy as well as
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde have
repeatedly urged Germany to use its room for fiscal manoeuvres
to boost spending on infrastructure.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has brushed
off such demands up to now, saying that "writing cheques" was no
way to boost the European economy.
(Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)