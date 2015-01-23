DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 Germany will use all
the wiggle room it has in its budget to boost public investment,
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.
"We will increase our investment rate in coming years again
and again," Schaeuble told a panel at the World Economic Forum
in Davos, Switzerland. "We will use all the room for manoueuvre
which we have with our fiscal policy."
His comments come after Germany balanced its federal budget
in 2014 for the first time in nearly half a century.
Berlin had been aiming to achieve the goal in 2015, and
coalition sources have told Reuters that reaching the budget
target one year early gives the government leeway to boost
public investment.
Other euro zone countries like France and Italy, as well as
the International Monetary Fund, have repeatedly urged Germany
to use its fiscal space to boost spending on infrastructure.
In response to the pressure, Schaeuble announced in November
that the government would spend an extra 10 billion euros in
2016 and 2017, a figure that many economists have dismissed as
insignificant.
Even if Germany tops up that amount, it is unlikely to
represent much of a boost to the broader European economy. But
if Germany does raise spending, it could make it easier for
political leaders in Paris and Rome to argue for economic
reforms at home, one of Germany's key demands.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor; Editing by Catherine
Evans)