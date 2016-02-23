BERLIN Feb 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet is expected to approve a draft law on Wednesday which would grant foreign investors the same tax status as domestic investors, in a preemptive move to avert intervention from the European Union.

Under current law, domestic funds are exempt from paying corporate income tax on revenue related to dividends and real estate, while foreign funds are required to pay a 15 percent tax rate on such gains.

Similar tax regimes in Poland and France have been overturned by the European Court of Justice, prompting Berlin to act.

"Right now, there is unequal treatment of foreign and domestic investors and this carries significant legal risks stemming from the European Union," a senior government official told reporters in a briefing before the cabinet meeting.

Tax rate exemptions for domestic funds will be abolished under the proposed law, resulting in a 15 percent corporate tax rate on dividends for all mutual funds, regardless of where they are domiciled.

For individual investors, a complex system for calculating dividend tax rates will be replaced by a fixed exemption rate, ranging from 15 to 80 percent, depending on the type of fund.

The senior official said he was optimistic that the reform would win approval in the Bundestag lower house of parliament and that the new regulations would be in place by January 2018. (Reporting by Tina Bellon and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Noah Barkin)