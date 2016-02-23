BERLIN Feb 24 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cabinet is expected to approve a draft law on Wednesday which
would grant foreign investors the same tax status as domestic
investors, in a preemptive move to avert intervention from the
European Union.
Under current law, domestic funds are exempt from paying
corporate income tax on revenue related to dividends and real
estate, while foreign funds are required to pay a 15 percent tax
rate on such gains.
Similar tax regimes in Poland and France have been
overturned by the European Court of Justice, prompting Berlin to
act.
"Right now, there is unequal treatment of foreign and
domestic investors and this carries significant legal risks
stemming from the European Union," a senior government official
told reporters in a briefing before the cabinet meeting.
Tax rate exemptions for domestic funds will be abolished
under the proposed law, resulting in a 15 percent corporate tax
rate on dividends for all mutual funds, regardless of where they
are domiciled.
For individual investors, a complex system for calculating
dividend tax rates will be replaced by a fixed exemption rate,
ranging from 15 to 80 percent, depending on the type of fund.
The senior official said he was optimistic that the reform
would win approval in the Bundestag lower house of parliament
and that the new regulations would be in place by January 2018.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by
Noah Barkin)