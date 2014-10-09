FRANKFURT Oct 9 German property company TLG
Immobilien and online classifieds group Scout24 are postponing
their planned stock market listings by several days as the
market conditions have worsened, several people familiar with
the deals said.
TLG Immobilien had initially planned to publish its IPO
prospectus on Thursday but is now targeting to do that early
next week, three people familiar with that deal said.
"It makes no sense to push TLG into the market against the
sentiment," one of the people said, adding the IPO organisers
would now evaluate on a day-by-day basis whether it makes sense
to go ahead with the listing.
Online classifieds group Scout24, which initially planned to
publish its intention to float this week and to list four weeks
later, is now targeting to announce its IPO plans at the
earliest next week, two people familiar with the deal said.
"The market environment just is not right," one of the
sources said.
