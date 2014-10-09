* TLG postpones IPO prospectus until next week - sources

* Scout24 postpones intention to float by days - sources

* Tele Columbus sticks to its IPO schedule - sources

* IPO candidates suffer from poor Zalando, Rocket debuts

By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 German property company TLG Immobilien and online classifieds group Scout24 are postponing their planned stock market listings by several days due to volatile market conditions, people familiar with the decisions said on Thursday.

The companies have become cautious after shares of Germany's Rocket Internet and online fashion group Zalando plunged by about a fifth following their initial public offerings (IPOs) last week.

French energy services group Spie also dropped its plan for an IPO on the Euronext Paris market on Thursday.

TLG Immobilien had initially planned to publish its IPO prospectus on Thursday but is now aiming to do that early next week, three people familiar with that deal said.

"It makes no sense to push TLG into the market against the sentiment," one of the people said, adding the IPO organisers would now evaluate on a day-by-day basis whether it makes sense to go ahead with the listing.

Private equity-owned online classifieds group Scout24, which initially planned to publish its intention to float this week and to list four weeks later, is now targeting to announce its IPO plans at the earliest next week, two people familiar with the deal said.

"(Scout24's majority owner) Hellman & Friedman is an investor wanting to make sure the IPO becomes a success-story," one of the sources said. "They certainly do not have to sell if the DAX drops below 9,000."

Germany's bluechip index DAX closed at 8,995 points on Wednesday, having fallen almost 10 percent in three weeks.

If markets do not steady, the groups may opt for a further delay or even cancellation of the IPOs, the sources said.

Cable group Tele Columbus is, however, sticking to its original IPO timing so far and is expected to publish its prospectus this week, two people familiar with that deal said.

Any group that does not list by mid-November will have to wait for the next so-called "IPO window". In any IPO, companies cannot use earnings figures that are older than 135 days. Any firm aiming to use second-quarter earnings for its IPO can do so only if the listing takes place by mid-November. (Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Mark Potter)