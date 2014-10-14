FRANKFURT Oct 14 German property company TLG
Immobilien will stick to plans to list on the Frankfurt stock
exchange within weeks despite a slump in European markets, but
online classifieds group Scout24 is unlikely to float before
2015, people familiar with the deals said.
While recently listed tech companies similar to Scout24 have
proven volatile, steady earners like real estate group TLG are
still finding investor interest, the sources said.
Companies planning to go public have become cautious after
market volatility spiked in recent weeks, causing several
European groups to pull planned listings.
Germany's bluechip DAX index has shed 9 percent
over the last month.
The decline is mainly due to fears of higher interest rates
in the United States and a worsening economic outlook in
Germany, triggering a sell-off that has hit newly listed stocks
such as Germany's Rocket Internet and online fashion
group Zalando.
It has also curbed investor demand for more offers.
"Markets are still stable enough for new listings. But
investors selling out will have to allow for discounts," an
equities capital markets banker said.
TLG is owned by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star, which is
seeking an exit. For the buyout group, an IPO
even at a lower price may still pay out.
While Lone Star would not maximize proceeds by selling part
of its holdings now, it would retain the possibility to sell
further blocks of shares at possibly higher prices at a later
stage.
"The TLG prospectus may be published shortly," one of the
sources said. An IPO usually takes place about two weeks after
the prospectus is released.
Another source said that investor feedback has been positive
so far. "TLG is a company with substance and prospects for
stable dividends."
ON HOLD
By contrast, Scout24's private equity majority owners
Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone have put the planned
flotation on hold.
"The Scout24 owners just only got in, they have no reason to
sell fast. They would rather wait than sell at a discount," one
of the sources familiar with the deal said. The deal may be
revived as soon as early 2015, the person said.
The buyout groups acquired a majority stake from Deutsche
Telekom earlier this year and had hoped to take
advantage of buoyant markets.
Scout24 itself said that it is continuing to monitor the
possibility of an IPO. "But we are not under time pressure," a
company spokeswoman said.
German cable operator Tele Columbus said on
Monday it was still monitoring equity markets to gauge
investors' appetite for a planned initial public (IPO) offering
but pointed to rising uncertainty.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Kathrin
Jones; editing by Thomas Atkins)