FRANKFURT Dec 19 Germany hopes to smooth the
path for start-up companies to seek bourse listings, with the
government asking several capital markets players to draw up
concrete action plans over the coming months.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel held a roundtable on
Thursday with executives from start-ups, venture capital firms,
shareholder rights advocates, banks and stock exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse to discuss how to address the
country's undernourished market for small company IPOs.
Germany has lots of innovative companies with the potential
to grow, but they are often held back by financing restrictions
in their most capital intensive growth phase, Gabriel said in a
statement on Friday.
"Stock market listings offer the chance to generate the
necessary capital to grow and become internationally
successful," he said.
Deutsche Boerse said on Friday it was working to build a
pre-IPO platform to bring companies and capital providers
together as part of its effort to improve the attractiveness of
German listings.
However, the exchange operator has said the creation of a
special segment for young companies would not in itself solve
the problem of insufficient venture capital in Germany.
While Germany is one of the world's largest economies, its
'shareholder culture' lags far behind the United States, for
example, where ownership of shares in listed companies is
common.
Regulators and stock market officials also want to avoid a
repeat of Germany's "New Market" for young companies, which
launched during the technology boom of the late 1990s and
collapsed with the "dotcom bubble" a few years later.
"We have to make sure that a wave of half-ready companies
that can't perform do not come onto the market," said one person
familiar with Thursday's discussion.
A second roundtable discussion is due to be held in the
summer of next year.
