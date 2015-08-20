FRANKFURT Aug 20 Swedish online and mobile bank
TF Bank said on Thursday it was preparing to float on the
Frankfurt stock exchange to raise funds for its financial
technology growth strategy and loan portfolio growth.
A person familiar with the plans said TF Bank aimed to fetch
proceeds of more than 100 million euros ($111.24 million) from
the initial public offering (IPO).
TF Bank said it had mandated ICF Bank as sole global
coordinator, sole bookrunner and joint lead manager for the
initial public offering (IPO), MM Warburg as joint lead manager
and DZ Bank as co-lead manager.
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
