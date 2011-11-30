EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or take pictures in Tehran. A protester tries to set fire to a British flag on top of a wall at the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

BERLIN Germany said on Wednesday it had recalled its ambassador to Iran for consultations because of an attack on the British diplomatic mission in Tehran the previous day.

Britain was forced to close its embassy and evacuate all staff after a crowd broke through gates, ransacked offices and burned flags in a protest over sanctions on Tuesday.

It was the most violent incident so far as relations between the two countries worsen due to a wider dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

"In view of yesterday's events in Tehran, Foreign Minister (Guido) Westerwelle has decided to recall the German ambassador in Iran to Berlin for consultations," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The current ambassador to Iran is Bernd Ebel, according to the embassy's website.

The German Foreign Ministry said late on Tuesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador to discuss the attack and had urged Tehran to protect foreign facilities. A German school in Tehran remains closed and undamaged.

Britain shut down the Iranian embassy in London and expelled all its staff on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Sylvia Westall; Editing by Roger Atwood)