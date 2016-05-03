BERLIN May 3 German deputy Economy Minister Uwe Beckmeyer said on Tuesday Iran had promised to repay soon old debts arising from state guarantees for German exports, clearing the way for fresh guarantees to be issued.

"Iran has now recognised its old debts and promised me to pay them in the near-term," Beckmeyer told Reuters.

Iran owes Germany about 500 million euros ($578.90 million) under so-called Hermes covers, a German government arrangement that protects German companies if foreign debtors fail to pay. ($1 = 0.8637 euros) (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)