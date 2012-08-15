BERLIN Aug 15 German police have arrested four
men suspected of delivering valves for a heavy water reactor to
Iran and breaking an embargo on such exports to the Islamic
Republic imposed over its disputed nuclear programme.
Prosecutors said some 90 customs officers arrested the men -
one German and three with dual German and Iranian citizenship,
at their homes in the northern cities of Hamburg and Oldenburg
and the eastern town of Weimar, and searched flats and offices.
"In 2010 and 2011 the suspects are believed to have helped
in the delivery of special valves for the construction of a
heavy water reactor in Iran and therefore to have broken the
Iran embargo," prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.
To avoid export controls, the men are suspected of having
described the customer as a firm based in Turkey and Azerbaijan.
"The deliveries were part of an order worth several million
euros which Iran was trying to use to secure the necessary valve
technology to make a heavy water reactor," said the prosecutors.
The men were therefore suspected of breaking Germany's law
on foreign trade and breaching military weapons controls.
Prosecutors named the men only as Kianzad Ka., Gholamali
Ka., Hamid Kh. and Rudolf M. Customs officials also searched the
property of another suspect in the eastern town of Halle/Saale
as well as that individual's business.
Iran has been hit with several rounds of U.N. sanctions,
plus tougher measures imposed by the European Union and United
States, since 2006 due to its refusal to suspend enrichment of
uranium, a process that yields fuel for nuclear power stations
but also nuclear bombs, depending on the level of refinement.
Iran, the world's No. 5 oil exporter, says it does not want
to build a bomb but rather needs nuclear energy for electricity
to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding population.
Earlier, Standard Chartered Plc reached a $340
million settlement with New York's bank regulator for
transactions linked to Iran although the bank may still face
investigations into transactions by other U.S. agencies.
The New York Financial Services Superintendent had this
month accused Standard Chartered of breaking U.S. sanctions on
Iran, saying it had hidden Iran-linked transactions worth a
total of $250 billion from regulators.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Heinrich)