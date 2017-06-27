BRIEF-Flexshopper files for mixed shelf of up to $10 million - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 27 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel appealed to all sides involved in the Qatar crisis to meet for direct talks to avoid a further escalation.
At a news conference with his Iranian counterpart, Gabriel also said he expected Tehran to play a constructive role in the Qatar crisis and said he was working closely the KfW bank to make sure that business deals can be completed with Iran.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia and its allies cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants, an allegation Qatar denies.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran and Germany must use all means to strengthen their financial ties. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds analyst quote, details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.3030, or 76.75 U.S. cents, up 1.3 percent * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 16 at C$1.3010 * Chances of a rate hike in July rise to 45 percent * Bond prices lower across a flatter yield curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 28 The Canadian dollar scored its biggest gain in three months on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart, as hawkish comments by Bank of Canada Govern