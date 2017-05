BERLIN, June 20 Germany's Economy Ministry said on Monday it was ready to reopen so-called Hermes export guarantees for trade with Iran.

The Hermes covers are a German government arrangement that protects German companies if foreign debtors fail to pay. The ministry added that Iran had settled outstanding debts from previous Hermes guarantees.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)