BERLIN May 1 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel has fallen ill and therefore cancelled a trip to Iran
where he was expected to co-chair an economic conference with
his Iranian counterpart, a German government official said on
Sunday.
German industry has been hoping for a surge in exports to
Iran after international sanctions were lifted in January in
return for the Islamic Republic complying with a deal to curb
its nuclear programme.
The government official did not give further details on
Gabriel's illness. No new date for a visit had been fixed, the
official said.
The minister had planned to co-chair an economic conference
with Iranian counterpart Ali Tayyebnia in Tehran on Tuesday, and
German companies had seen the event as a potential catalyst for
increasing exports to Iran to as much 5 billion euros per year,
double their current worth.
But the head of the German banking association on Friday
dampened such expectations, saying it would take some time to
restore banks' financial ties with Iran due to old debt still
owed to Berlin and general transparency concerns.
Iran owes Germany about 500 million euros ($569 million)
under so-called Hermes covers, a German government arrangement
that protects German companies if foreign debtors fail to pay.
