BERLIN Jan 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel promised
on Thursday to protect Jews and Muslims living in Germany from
prejudice, saying vibrant democracy was the best way to combat
the sort of extremist violence that shook France last week.
Merkel, a staunch ally of Israel and defender of Germany's
renascent Jewish community, has responded with unusual vigour to
the growth of a grassroots, anti-Islam movement in Germany and
the attacks by Islamic radicals in Paris that killed 17 people.
Saying that Islamist extremism and anti-Semitism "often go
hand-in-hand", she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament
that Christians, Jews and Muslims all had a place in Germany.
Echoing her comments on Monday that "Islam belongs to
Germany", she said: "Jewish life belongs with us."
"We will prosecute anti-Semitic crimes by all legal means,"
she said during a debate on the Paris attacks. "And attacks on
mosques will be prosecuted rigorously, because we won't be
divided by those using Islamist terrorism to cast suspicion on
all Muslims in Germany."
"As chancellor I will protect Muslims in our country. All of
us in this house will do that," she said.
Merkel is criticised by some of her own Christian Democrats
for her impassioned defence of Germany's 4 million Muslims. They
accuse her of playing down Germany's Judeo-Christian roots.
The debate has been inflamed by the growth of PEGIDA, or
Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West, whose
weekly marches in Dresden call for stricter immigration rules.
Some members of a new right-wing party, Alternative for Germany,
have allied with PEGIDA in chiding Merkel for letting the number
of asylum seekers shoot up 60 percent last year.
Police in Dresden were investigating the stabbing death of a
20-year-old asylum-seeker from Eritrea, local media reported,
amid speculation it might be a hate crime.
A poll conducted before the Paris attacks said 57 percent of
non-Muslims in Germany felt threatened by Islam. But Merkel said
law-abiding Muslims needed protection from "hate preachers" and
groups such as Islamic State who were trying to radicalise them.
Her government is tightening the law to prevent recruitment
and funding of jihadists and wants to facilitate the use of data
from phone calls and airline passenger lists to fight extremism.
But Merkel said the best defence was to "shake up society's
democratic principles", calling this "stronger than terrorism".
Recalling that 66 reporters were killed around the world in
2014, as well as 12 at the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo
last week, Merkel said freedom of the press was essential for
democracy but in too many countries it existed only "on paper".
Bundestag President Norbert Lammert criticised Saudi Arabia
for condemning the Paris attacks as a violation of Islam, "then
two days later letting the blogger Raif Badawi be flogged in
public in Jeddah for insulting Islam".
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Crispian Balmer)