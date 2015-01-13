BERLIN Jan 13 A German linguists' panel has
chosen a Nazi-era term "Luegenpresse" (lying press), which
anti-immigrant protesters have revived and shouted at the media,
as the country's non-word of the year.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the demands - an end
to multiculturalism - of the grassroots "Patriotic Europeans
against the Islamisation of the West" (PEGIDA) at weekly rallies
as "reprehensible" and said her conservative-led government
would use all constitutional means to fight intolerance.
"Luegenpresse", first used in Germany by critics of the free
press during World War One, earned the dubious "Unwort des
Jahres" (Non-Word of the Year) honour in the eyes of a panel of
experts out of 730 terms submitted by 1,250 contributors.
"'Luegenpresse' is a word contaminated by the Nazis," said
Nina Janich, a professor at the Technical University Darmstadt
and head of the six-member jury that selects such terms each
year from the submissions.
"It's used deliberately in the PEGIDA movement to steer it
against those (in the media) who criticise their movement."
The announcement of the "Unwort des Jahres" is a major news
item in Germany and holds a special resonance in a country whose
language is filled with words and concepts tarnished to the
point of taboo status by their use under the Nazi regime.
A record 25,000 anti-Islam protesters marched through the
east city of Dresden on Monday, some holding banners with
anti-immigrant slogans, in the largest such rally to date. They
chanted "Luegenpresse, halt die Fresse" (Shut up, lying press)
However, nearly 100,000 people joined counter-demonstrations
against racism in other marches across Germany. And the
Dresden-based PEGIDA has drawn far less supporters in other
cities.
The jury picked two other terms as runners-up: "enhanced
interrogation techniques" ("erweiterte Verhoermethoden") as a
euphemism for "torture", and "Russia apologist"
("Russland-Versteher") that is often used as criticism of
Germans who have defended Russia's point of view in the Ukraine
crisis.
Previous non-words of the year have included "Doener-Morde"
(doener killings) in 2011, referring to a string of neo-Nazi
killings of people of Turkish origin; and "alternativlos" (no
alternatives), which Merkel used to refer to Berlin's unpopular
support for struggling euro zone states.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)