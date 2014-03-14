BERLIN, March 14 Germany's federal prosecutor on
Friday charged a 26-year-old German man, described as a radical
Islamist, with planting a pipe bomb in Bonn train station in
2012 and intending to kill as many people as possible. The bomb
did not explode.
The man, named only as Marco G., was also charged with
planning to assassinate the leader of a far-right anti-Muslim
political party, Pro-NRW, with three accomplices, a 43-year-old
Albanian man, a 25-year-old German-Turkish citizen, and a
24-year-old German.
The group had bought guns and a silencer to prepare for the
assassination, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. They
were also charged with planning further attacks on Pro-NRW.
Marco G. had taken his home-made bomb, hidden in a sports
bag, to Bonn station and left it on a platform. Due to the
bomb's faulty construction, however, it never detonated.
In 2006, two suitcase bombs left by Islamist militants on
commuter trains in Cologne failed to explode.
Germany faces an increased threat of attack, officials say,
because about a dozen German jihadis have returned from fighting
in Syria, prepared to use their knowledge of weapons and
bomb-making for attacks in the West.
