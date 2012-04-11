BERLIN, April 11 Nobel Prize-winning German
author Guenter Grass, embroiled in a war of words with Israel,
has likened its decision to prevent him from entering the
country to a similar ban once imposed on him by the leader of
East Germany's dreaded Stasi secret police.
In a comment sent by Grass to be published in Thursday's
edition of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, the author said
Israel, former communist East Germany and Myanmar were the only
countries to have imposed travel bans on him.
He said only Myanmar seemed to offer a glimmer of hope for
change, referring to Israel as an "unchecked nuclear power" that
viewed itself as immune to criticism.
Grass, 84, caused a storm earlier this month by publishing a
poem in the Sueddeutsche in which he attacked Israel as a threat
to world peace.
The poem was criticised in Germany as "anti-Semitic" and
prompted Israel's Interior Minister Eli Yishai to declare Grass
"persona non grata".
Grass is for many the voice of a German generation that came
of age in the Nazi era and bore the burden of their parents'
guilt for its horrors, especially the Jewish Holocaust.
But the writer who for decades urged Germans to come to
terms with the Nazi past lost much moral authority after his
belated admission in 2006 that he once served in the Nazi Waffen
SS.
Grass said the travel ban reminded him of the decision by
Stasi secret police chief Erich Mielke to prevent him from
visiting East Germany.
German courts finally convicted Mielke, dubbed by East
Germans as "the Master of Fear", in 1993 not for Stasi
activities but for murdering two policemen in 1931 while he was
a communist agitator.
"Now the interior minister of a democracy, the state of
Israel, has punished me with a travel ban and the tone of his
justification ... reminds me of the verdict of minister Mielke,"
Grass wrote.
He added: "I still see myself irrevocably connected to the
country of Israel."
