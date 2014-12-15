BERLIN Dec 15 Germany plans to finance part of
the cost of four new corvette warships for the Israeli navy made
by German firm Thyssen Krupp under a deal struck with
the Jewish state in November, the government said on Monday.
Following approval by German parliament's budget committee
the contract could be finalised before the end of this year,
government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
As part of its atonement for the Nazi Holocaust, Germany is
committed to Israel's security and has often helped pay for the
cost of military equipment such as submarines.
The mass-circulation Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on
Sunday that Berlin had earmarked up to 115 million euros for the
warships -- which would cost around 1 billion euros in total.
Seibert declined comment on the size of the German
contribution.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)