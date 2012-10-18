FRANKFURT Oct 18 German industry association
Bitkom raised its forecast for sales of information and
telecommunication technology (ICT) for this year on the back of
demand for tablet computers and smartphones.
"Private consumers and industry are currently investing more
in new equipment and solutions," IT body Bitkom's chief Dieter
Kempf said on Thursday.
Bitkom now sees German ICT sales rising 2.8 percent to 152
billion euros ($199 billion), up from a previous forecast for a
1.6 percent gain.
Tablet computer sales will rise 41 percent this year to 1.6
billion euros, while smartphone sales will rise by almost half
to close to 8 billion euros, Bitkom predicted.
The association sees growth slowing in 2013, with sales up
1.6 percent at 154.3 billion euros, as entertainment electronics
suffer from pricing pressure and competition from products such
as Apple's iPad that combine a number of functions in
one device.