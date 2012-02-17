BERLIN Feb 17 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel has delayed a meeting planned for Friday with Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome, a German government official
said, without giving a reason.
News of the delay came shortly after President Christian
Wulff's office announced he would be making a statement at 11
a.m. (1000 GMT). Merkel is due to make a statement a half hour
later, fuelling speculation that Wulff, who has been under
pressure to resign in a scandal over political favours, will
step down.
The official, who declined to be named, said the meeting
with Monti was postponed but did not mention another date.
Merkel had telephoned Monti to inform him, the official added.