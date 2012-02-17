BERLIN Feb 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has delayed a meeting planned for Friday with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti in Rome, a German government official said, without giving a reason.

News of the delay came shortly after President Christian Wulff's office announced he would be making a statement at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT). Merkel is due to make a statement a half hour later, fuelling speculation that Wulff, who has been under pressure to resign in a scandal over political favours, will step down.

The official, who declined to be named, said the meeting with Monti was postponed but did not mention another date. Merkel had telephoned Monti to inform him, the official added.