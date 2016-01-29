BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 29 It is up to each European Union member to deal with the European Commission on their respective budgets, and for the EU executive to decide on being flexible over individual cases, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
"I don't interfere," Merkel told a news conference after meeting Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, whose government wants the EU Commission to grant it more fiscal leeway in its 2016 budget.
(Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: