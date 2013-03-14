BERLIN, March 14 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was "very confident"
Italy could form an effective government after a national
election last month left no party with a parliamentary majority.
"I don't like the Italians being criticised for how they
vote," he said at a Bloomberg event in Berlin, referring to
criticism expressed by the German opposition Social Democrats'
candidate for chancellor, Peer Steinbrueck.
An election last month left Italy in limbo with no political
force holding enough seats to form a government, threatening
prolonged instability and a renewal of the euro zone's financial
crisis.