BERLIN Feb 26 German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler said on Tuesday he could have imagined a better outcome
for pro-reform parties in Italian elections and added that the
euro zone's third largest economy needed to continue to
implement reforms.
"There is no alternative to the structural reforms that are
already underway and which include consolidating the budget and
boosting competitiveness," Roesler said in a statement, adding
that all parties in the country needed to help stabilise the
heavily indebted state.
Italy faces political deadlock after a stunning election
that saw the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of comic Beppe
Grillo become the strongest party in the country but left no
group with a clear majority in parliament.