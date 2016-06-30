FRANKFURT, June 30 Germany's Officefirst
Immobilien aims to be ready for capital market investors by the
third quarter, the subsidiary of real estate firm IVG said on
Thursday, as it looks to take advantage of rock-bottom interest
rates.
"Our main goal is to reach capital market ability by the
third quarter this year," Chief Executive Michiel Jaski said.
IVG is splitting off Officefirst into a self-contained
entity which will manage the bulk of IVG's assets.
Officefirst is in talks with several banks to refinance its
debt in the coming weeks to take advantage of low interest
rates.
"We can certainly benefit from current market conditions
which put us in a very nice situation," Jaski said.
He declined to comment on a Reuters report this week citing
sources who said IVG was launching a 3 billion euro ($3.3
billion) asset sale as its hedge fund owners seek to lock in
high prices in the country's buoyant property market.
The sources said IVG had sent out first information packages
to prospective bidders and that the sale could also take the
form of an initial public offering.
"These are all speculations and we don't know of any sales,"
Jaski said.
IVG has a commercial property portfolio worth 3.3 billion
euros which includes Frankfurt airport's landmark Squaire
building.
The company was buried under a pile of 4.2 billion euros in
debt when it was taken over by its lenders following insolvency
proceedings in 2013.
Jaski said Officefirst plans to focus strictly on buoyant
property markets in central locations in Germany's six largest
cities and to deliver full asset management services as opposed
to mere portfolio operations.
($1 = 0.8994 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; editing by Jason Neely)