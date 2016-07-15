FRANKFURT, July 15 Indicative offers for German real estate firm Officefirst Immobilien have fallen short of owner IVG's expectations, making an initial public offering of the unit more likely, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

They said property firms Alstria Office, TLG Immobilien and Patrizia Immobilien were among the bidders, alongside financial investors.

IVG, Alstria Office and Patrizia declined to comment. TLG was not immediately available for comment.

IVG is splitting off Officefirst into a self-contained entity which will manage the bulk of its assets, a commercial property portfolio worth 3.25 billion euros ($3.62 billion), which include Frankfurt airport's landmark Squaire building.

Officefirst said last month it aimed to be ready for capital market investors by the third quarter as it looks to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates.

The group, whose properties have a vacancy rate of just over 8 percent, receives rent payments of around 207 million euros a year from its customers, which include German insurer Allianz , carmaker Daimler and engineering group Siemens.

A decision in principle whether to pursue a sale or a stock market flotation is to be made over the summer, and an IPO could be announced in September and launched in October, the sources said.

But market volatility has led to a 56 percent drop in IPO proceeds in Europe this year, and bankers expect Britain's vote to leave the European Union to dent volumes.

($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)