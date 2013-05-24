BERLIN May 24 A new novel about a neo-Nazi plot
to assassinate Germany's first Jewish candidate for Chancellor
has shed a timely light on the right-wing extremist violence
that has plagued the country since 1990 and was swept under the
carpet for years.
Political thriller "The Jewish Candidate" by British
journalist David Crossland has been published just as Germany's
September election campaign is heating up and at the start of a
trial of a neo-Nazi cell blamed for a spate of racist murders
that went undetected for more than a decade.
Built upon the intriguing notion of a Jewish politician
named Rudolf Gutman running for Chancellor as the candidate for
the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the fast-paced thriller
is told through the eyes of a reporter for a fictional London
newspaper who stumbles upon a neo-Nazi plot to kill Gutman.
Set in modern Germany, "The Jewish Candidate" focuses on the
surge in far-right violence since reunification in 1990 and on
the country's failure to contain it.
Some estimates say almost 200 people have been killed in
acts of far-right violence since 1990 that have often been
directed at dark-skinned foreigners. Those killings were often
downplayed by authorities and German society as isolated acts of
random violence mainly in formerly communist eastern Germany.
That complacency was shattered in late 2011 when police
accidentally stumbled upon a neo-Nazi cell, the National
Socialist Underground (NSU), whose members killed eight Turks, a
Greek and a German policewoman execution-style between 2000-2007
and carried out two bombings in immigrant quarters in Cologne.
"I started writing it back in 2007 before anyone had heard
about the NSU," said Crossland, a freelance writer and former
Reuters correspondent.
"I was reporting about neo-Nazi violence and was surprised
at how lightly the authorities and the general public were
taking it despite warnings that parts of the east were 'no-go'
areas for anyone who doesn't look German."
The trial of a surviving member of the NSU, Beate Zschaepe,
began in Munich on May 6 after two men who founded the NSU in
the late 1990s committed suicide following a botched bank
robbery in November 2011.
Germans have been closely following the trial and parliament
is conducting its own investigation into the failure of police
and security services, who neglected the far-right threat and
suspected other immigrants were responsible for the killings.
The parallels between the real-life NSU and the fictional
neo-Nazi assassins in "The Jewish Candidate" are striking but
coincidental. The novel, set in the run-up to an election,
includes descriptions of clandestine torchlit neo-Nazi meetings
and of their links with the security services.
The novel also raises the interesting question of whether
Germany might one day have a Jewish chancellor. It had a Jewish
population of 670,000 before the Nazi regime and Holocaust.
There was a vestigial community of 29,000 in 1990. Germany
prides itself on its growing Jewish population of over 200,000.
Crossland, 46, who has lived in Germany since 1992, said
Germany may be ready to elect a Jewish leader.
"But it's an unlikely prospect for now due to a lack of
Jewish politicians," he said. "It's clear, though, that
neo-Nazis are better armed and better organised than the
authorities believed until the NSU came to light."
