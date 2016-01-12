BERLIN Jan 12 German Economy Ministry Sigmar
Gabriel said he would approve plans by the country's biggest
supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by
retail group Tengelmann, but only as long as Edeka provided job
guarantees for around 5 years.
"We're talking here about people who work hard but don't get
especially high pay for it. These people should have a secure
job for as long as possible," Gabriel said.
Germany's competition watchdog had last year stopped the
plan.
