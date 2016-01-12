* Parties have 14 days to respond before final decision
* Deal blocked last year by competition authority
* Fears of further concentration in German grocery market
(Adds background)
BERLIN, Jan 12 Germany's Economy Minister said
he would approve plans by the country's biggest supermarket
group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group
Tengelmann, but only as long as Edeka provided job guarantees
for around five years.
"We're talking here about people who work hard but don't get
especially high pay for it. These people should have a secure
job for as long as possible," minister Sigmar Gabriel said.
Gabriel said the interested parties had 14 days to respond
and he would only take a final decision after that.
Germany's competition watchdog last year stopped the plan,
saying the takeover would limit competition in big cities such
as Berlin and Munich, giving Edeka a market share of more than
10 percent in some places, potentially leading to price rises.
Tengelmann has warned against a rejection of the deal,
saying it could mean the end of Kaiser's as it sees no prospect
of turning around the group as a standalone business.
Kaiser's has 451 stores, around 16,000 employees and
turnover of 1.8 billion euros ($1.95 billion).
Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and the Schwarz Group that owns the Lidl
chain, all privately owned, already account for 85 percent of
the German market in which Kaiser's has a 0.6 percent share.
($1 = 0.9217 euros)
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing
by Madeline Chambers and Louise Jeavens)