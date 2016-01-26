BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN Jan 26 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has delayed a decision on plans by the country's biggest supermarket group Edeka to buy grocery chain Kaiser's, owned by retail group Tengelmann, a ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The spokeswoman said the two sides had requested more time to respond to Gabriel's demand that jobs would be guaranteed for five years. A 14-day deadline to respond to his demands expired on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.