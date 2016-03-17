UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
BERLIN, March 17 German supermarket chain Rewe said it would file a complaint to the higher regional court in Duesseldorf after Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday approved a merger of rivals Edeka and Kaiser's.
Edeka is Germany's biggest supermarket group. Kaiser's is owned by retail group Tengelmann.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.