* Rene Benko buys 75.1 pct of Karstadt premium, sports
stores
* Nicolas Berggruen retains control of 83 stores
* Union says akin to break-up of group
(Adds comment from union, Berggruen)
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Austrian investor Rene Benko
has taken a stake in German retailer Karstadt's luxury and
sports stores, his Signa property vehicle said on Monday.
Benko previously tried to gain a foothold in German retail
when he bid for rival department store chain Kaufhof at the end
of 2011. Kaufhof's owner Metro scrapped the sale in
January 2012, saying bids were not attractive enough.
Karstadt is split into three different units - its premium
business, its sports stores and its regular department stores.
Vienna-based Signa said on Monday it was taking over 75.1
percent of the luxury division - three stores including the
KaDeWe department store in Berlin - and its sports division,
made up of 28 sports stores.
Businessman Nicolas Berggruen, who rescued Karstadt from
insolvency in 2010, will retain the other 24.9 percent stake in
the units and will keep 100 percent of Karstadt's remaining 83
department stores.
Berggruen will not receive any money from the sale, but the
two sides have agreed to invest 300 million euros ($398 million)
in the Karstadt group as a whole, the majority of which will
come from Benko.
Berggruen has come under fire from union representatives in
recent months over pay proposals for employees and for not
investing enough in the chain.
Union Verdi said on Monday the sale was akin to a breakup of
the group and would worry employees.
"It would have good had Berggruen used his own money for the
necessary investment and kept the company together," Verdi board
member Stefanie Nutzenberger said in a statement.
Berggruen said his focus now was on the 83 department
stores, for which he saw "good growth opportunities", and on
agreeing a new pay deal for employees.
Karstadt does not publish results, but German media had
previously reported sales had dropped by around 10 percent in
the first six months of its business year, which runs to Sept
30. The luxury and sports stores were performing better than the
other Karstadt stores, German paper Bild had reported.
Outgoing chief executive Andrew Jennings said in September
that sales had increased in August, though declined to give
figures.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt, Matthias Inverardi
in Duesseldorf and Angelika Gruber in Vienna; Editing by Sophie
Walker and David Evans)